Watch Space.com columnist Joe Rao talk upcoming lunar eclipse and meteor outburst

A meteor streaks across the night sky in Bazhou, Xinjiang Province, China, in the early morning of December 14, 2021.

From now through May 23, long-time Space.com Night Sky columnist, Joe Rao, will be presenting virtual online lectures via Zoom, about two main celestial events that will occur in May: The total eclipse of the moon on May 15-16 and a potential outburst of meteors on May 30-31.

Each presentation will last one hour, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session with the audience.

The presentations are free of charge, but you'll need to register in advance in order to receive a Zoom invitation.

Commenting on Joe's latest lecture at New York’s Hayden Planetarium, famous astrophysicist and the director at Hayden Neil deGrasse Tyson said: "I can count on Joe for a level of cosmic expertise that I cannot get anywhere else. It flows from his encyclopedic knowledge of eclipses past and present, comets that come and go, meteor showers, stars and constellation lore, planets and their conjunctions, as well as countless and other obscure but fascinating phenomena that grace our skies."

We present here a listing of Joe's talks, five dealing with the lunar eclipse and eight with the meteor shower. "I look forward to seeing many of our faithful Space.com readers attend these talks," Joe said. "I always try to make them interesting as well as entertaining!"

These presentations are sponsored by libraries in the New York area, as well astronomical societies and facilities.

VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS FOR

"THE NIGHT OF THE RED MOON"

Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

Sachem Public Library

https://sachem.librarycalendar.com/events/night-red-moon-zoom

Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Washington Township Public Library

https://wtpl.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=21125&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2022/05/02

Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Jericho Public Library

https://www.jericholibrary.org/event/virtual-night-red-moon-meteorologist-joe-rao



Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m.

North Castle Public Library

https://northcastleny.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvfumrrTkiHdJ1ngSmJmfxSQl8i818vkzL



VIRTUAL POWERPOINT PRESENTATIONS FOR

"THE NIGHT OF THE SHOOTING STARS"

Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Westchester Amateur Astronomers

https://westchesterastronomers.org/



Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

Port Jefferson Free Library

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclde-spjotG9Fj7I3zZm_EyHukw6s6Gq0D

Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Library

https://mms.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=54663&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2022/05/02

Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

Blauvelt Free Library

https://blauveltfreelibrary.org/joe-rao-something-big-way-0

Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m.

The Farmington (CT) Libraries

https://www.farmingtonlibraries.org/event/virtual-night-shooting-stars

Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

Sachem Public Library

https://sachem.librarycalendar.com/events/night-shooting-stars-zoom