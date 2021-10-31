(Image credit: NASA)

Halloween in space can be just as fun as the spooky holiday on Earth and if these photos from NASA are any guide, it looks like astronauts on the International Space Station love to celebrate as much as trick-or-treating kids.

From Darth Vader and Superman to creepy skulls, pirates and more, astronaut crews have found some inventive ways to dress up for the costumed holiday. Just take a look at the photo above. Here, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopiev offers his best Elvis impersonation (left) as European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst wields a Sith lightsaber as Darth Vader and NASA astronaut Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor offers looks the part of a mad scientist during the Expedition 57 mission to the station.

The fun in space doesn't stop here. Click the arrows to see more amazing Halloween costumes by astronauts on the International Space Station through the years.