Live-action 'Gundam' movie enters full production as Bandai drops Netflix to partner with Legendary Pictures

Thundering confidently into production this past week, Bandai Namco and Legendary's big-budget live-action "Gundam" movie is already assembling with recent news of the start of filming.

This "Mobile Suit Gundam" project based on the insanely popular toy and anime line was originally revealed back in 2018, with Brian K. Vaughn reportedly set to write the script. It's been mostly radio silence ever since and fans were beginning to seriously doubt whether it would ever suit up for the silver screen.

Untethered to any official title, this "Mobile Suit Gundam" sci-fi adventure is written and directed by "Sweet Tooth's" Jim Mickle. The Gundam movie was originally going to be produced in partnership with Netflix, which would have certainly seen it launch straight onto the streaming service, but the partnership with Legendary means we'll be getting a full theatrical release.

Image 1 of 2 Teaser poster for upcoming "Mobile Suit Gundam" feature film (Image credit: Bandai Namco/Legendary) An early render of a Gundam from the movie, created by ILM. (Image credit: ILM)

"We plan to steadily announce details as they become finalized," Legendary and Bandai Namco stated in a press release. "'Mobile Suit Gundam,' which began broadcasting in 1979, established the genre of 'real robot anime' that could not be described in terms of simple good and evil, which had been the trend of robot anime up to that point, with realistic depictions of war, detailed scientific examinations, and intricately interwoven human dramas that treated robots as 'weapons' called 'mobile suits,' and caused a huge boom."

Creator Yoshiyuki Tomino's "Mobile Suit Gundam" debuted in Japan on the Nagoya Broadcasting Network and its affiliates 45 years ago as an action-heavy giant robot anime series. It eventually spawned a lucrative empire of sequels, spinoffs, animated films, toys, model kits, video games, and books. "Gundam" has remained an international pop culture juggernaut that’s soon to come alive as a 21st-century blockbuster featuring piloted mega-machines.

No plot synopsis, casting choices, or release dates have been announced but we’ll keep you charged with details as they arrive. In the meantime, get your giant robot fix with our guide to the best mech games of all time.