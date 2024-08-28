Watch Chinese astronauts conduct medical tests and grow plants in orbit (video)

The astronauts living aboard China's Tiangong space station have been busy.

The three Shenzhou 18 crewmembers — commander Ye Guangfu and crewmates Li Cong and Li Guangsu — have been aboard the Tiangong space station since April 25 .

A new update via China's human spaceflight agency, CMSA, demonstrates the broad range of the trio's orbital activities.

China's Shenzhou 18 astronauts perform a variety of activities aboard the nation's Tiangong space station. (Image credit: CCTV)

For example, the newly released footage shows the astronauts engaging in environmental monitoring and equipment maintenance, exercising using a treadmill and growing plants.

In the realms of medicine, the crew carried out tests centered on Achilles tendon stiffness, lower-limb kinematics and foot pressure and eye-hand coordination tests. Data from the latter will be used by researchers on the ground to study changes in the stability, accuracy and coordination of the astronauts' fine motor control skills during spaceflight and inform future mission procedures and human-machine interface design, according to Chinese space officials.

The astronauts also used portable acupoint devices for electrical stimulation and completed evaluation forms afterward. The tests were guided by traditional Chinese medicine theories, according to state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), and aim to shed light on if and how acupoint stimulation can regulate cardiovascular function and prevent muscle atrophy in microgravity conditions.

Ye and crew have also been active outside of Tiangong. The trio have already completed a pair of spacewalks , including one in May that set a new national record for extravehicular activity duration.

The Shenzhou 18 trio will remain in orbit, carrying out experiments and maintenance, until November. They will then hand over control of Tiangong to the incoming Shenzhou 19 crew before returning to Earth.