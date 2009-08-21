Astronauts Eye Hurricane Bill

From space, fury is beauty.

The spiral bands of Hurricane Bill in the Atlantic Oceanfill the view of a new image by Expedition 20 crewmembers on the International SpaceStation.

The picture looks east-southeastward along the horizon asthe space station flies 220 miles (354 km) above the Earth.

It was taken on Aug. 18, 2009 when the storm was centered at15.9 degrees north latitude and 51.2 degrees west longitude.

Bill is expected to stay offshore as it curves north andthen eastward along the eastern coast of North America, according to the latestupdate from the National Hurricane Center. The route is a typicalone for hurricanes.

Midday Friday, Bill had sustained winds of 115 mph near itscenter. It is a large storm, with hurricane-force winds extending out 115 milesfrom the center.