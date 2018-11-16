In Photos: India's Most Powerful Rocket Aces 2nd Test Launch!

Liftoff!

ISRO

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MarkIII (GSLV MkIII) launches the GSAT-29 communications satellite on Nov. 14, 2018. It was the second test flight for ISRO's new GSLV Mark III rocket, and a critical step forward for ISRO since its next launch will be an operational mission carrying a mission to the moon. See more photos of India's rocket launch here!

Rising Into the Sky

ISRO

The GSLV MkIII is India's most powerful rocket. It's designed to place a satellite weighing up to 8,800 lbs. (4,000 kilograms) into geosynchronous transfer orbit.

On the Pad

ISRO

The GSLV MkIII ahead of its Nov. 14 liftoff, which was the rocket's second-ever orbital launch.

GSAT-29

ISRO

The GSAT-29 communications satellite.

GSAT-29 Up Close

ISRO

The 6,913-lb. (3,423 kilograms) GSAT-29 is intended to serve as a test bed for several critical technologies, Indian space officials have said.

Testing for GSAT-29

ISRO

GSAT-29 undergoes "thermovac" testing ahead of launch.

S200 Boosters

ISRO

The two S200 boosters for the GSLV MkIII's second orbital flight. The rocket consists of three main parts — the L110 core stage, the S200 boosters, and the C25 upper stage.

GSLV MkIII Upper Stage

ISRO

A look at the C25 upper stage of the GSLV MkIII.

Poised for Launch

ISRO

Another look at the GSLV MkIII and GSAT-29 on the pad.

Transporting the Payload Fairing

ISRO

The payload fairing for the GSLV MkIII's second orbital launch, on the move.

Lights Up

ISRO

The rocket and its heavy satellite payload in the darkness.