Dream Chaser Captive Carry Test in Pictures

On the Ground

Sierra Nevada Corporation

On Aug. 30, 2017, Sierra Nevada Corporation executed a captive carry test of its Dream Chaser cargo space plane. Here, crews prepare Dream Chaser for the test at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center.

Dawn

Doug Messier

Dawn breaks over Armstrong, and Dream Chaser is ready for flight.

Launch Time Approaches

Doug Messier

During a captive carry test, the space plane does not fly autonomously, but is suspended from another vehicle.

Liftoff!

Doug Messier

Dream Chaser takes to the skies, suspended by a 200-foot-long chord (60 meters) from a helicopter.

Up in the Air

Sierra Nevada Corporation

During the test, Dream Chaser reached an altitude of 12,500 feet (3810 meters).

Success!

Doug Messier

The space plane performed nominally during the test.

After Flight

Doug Messier

A test model of the Seirra Nevada Dream Chaser space plane.

Onward to Orbit

Doug Messier

To reach orbital destinations like the International Space Station, Dream Chaser will hitch a ride to space on a rocket.

Dream Chaser Gallery

Doug Messier

The 60-foot-long Dream Chaser space plane has been selected by NASA to fly cargo to the International Space Station as early as 2020.

Tip o' the Nose

Doug Messier

A closeup of Dream Chaser.

Dream Chaser Gallery

Doug Messier

Sierra Nevada is planning one more captive carry test in 2017, followed by an autonomous landing test.