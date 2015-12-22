Photos: The Geminid Meteor Shower of 2015

Meteor Lights from a Comet

Space.com readers have sent in their best photos of the Geminid meteor shower taking place in December 2015. See their images here. THIS IMAGE: Astrophotographer Kevin Lewis produced this composite image of Geminid meteors using exposures taken on the island of Anglesey off the northwest coast of Wales on Dec. 14, 2015.

2015 Geminid Meteor Seen in Hyderabad, India

Srinivasa Prasath

Astrophotographer Srinivasa Prasath captured a Geminid meteor in Hyderabad, India, on Dec. 14, 2015. The white line at right is the streak of a low-flying aircraft.

2015 Geminid Meteor Outside of Las Vegas

Tyler Leaviitt

Astrophotographer Tyler Leaviitt drove 30 minutes outside of Las Vegas to capture Geminid meteors on Dec. 14, 2015.

2015 Geminid Meteor Outside of Paris, Texas

Astrophotographer Tony Corso caught a Geminid meteor outside of Paris, Texas, on Dec. 13, 2015.

2015 Geminid Over Redondo Beach, California

Maxim Senin

Astrophotographer Maxim Senin set up a camera with a fisheye lens overnight on Dec. 12, 2015, in Redondo Beach, California, and discovered the next day that he had caught some Geminid fireballs in over 1600 exposures.

'Beware of the Fog'

Astrophotographer Sergio Garcia Rill sent in an image of a Geminid meteor captured at Brazos Bend State Park near Houston, Texas, on Dec. 14, 2015. This photo was taken from the fishing pier of fishing pier of 40-Acre Lake.

2015 Geminid Meteor Over Brazos Bend State Park, Texas

Astrophotographer Sergio Garcia Rill sent in an image of a Geminid meteor captured at Brazos Bend State Park near Houston, Texas, on Dec. 14, 2015. This photo shows the George Observatory.