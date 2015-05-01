Russia's Doomed Progress 59 Cargo Ship Mission in Photos

Russia’s robotic Progress 59 cargo spacecraft launches atop a Soyuz rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on April 28, 2015. Progress 59 suffered a serious glitch and will fall to Earth soon.

Progress 59M Launches

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

On April 28, 2015, Russia launched the unmanned Progress 59 cargo ship on a one-day delivery flight to the International Space Station, only to see the mission fail when the Progress spacecraft suffered a fatal malfunction in orbit. See photos from the doomed cargo mission in this Space.com gallery.

Progress 59 Spinning Video

NASA TV

This image is a still from a video camera aboard Russia's Progress 59 cargo ship that showed the vehicle clearly spinning in orbit on April 28, 2015, shortly after its launch. Russian engineers are working to regain control of the unmanned spacecraft.

Russian Progress Spacecraft

NASA

This file photo of a Russian Progress spacecraft in orbit shows the location of navigation antennas that allow autonomous flight and docking. On April 28, Russian flight controllers lost control of the Progress 59 spacecraft shortly after it separated from its rocket.

Progress 59 Launches on Soyuz

Roscosmos (Russian Federal Space Agency)

A Soyuz rocket launches the unmanned Progress 59 cargo ship from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on April 28, 2015 on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. Progress 59 reached orbit, but then malfunctioned.

Progress 59M Launch Begins

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket begins to launch cargo spacecraft Progress M-27M from the launch pad at the Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan on April 28, 2015.

Launch Vehicle Soyuz-2.1a on the Launch Pad

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1a carrying cargo spacecraft Progress M-27M stands on the launch pad at the Baikonur launch site in Kazahkstan ahead of liftoff on April 28, 2015.

Progress 59M on Launch Pad

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1a carrying cargo spacecraft Progress M-27M stands on the launch pad at the Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan ahead of liftoff on April 28, 2015.

Progress 59M in Payload Fairing

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Painted on the payload fairing of Soyuz-2.1a carrying the Progress 59M (M-27M) spacecraft is a streaming St. George Ribbon, a picture of the Order of Glory with a laurel wreath and an inscription reading "70 years," referring to the 70th anniversary of end of the 2nd World War.

Progress 59M Before Launch

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying cargo spacecraft Progress M-27M stands on the launch pad at the Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan ahead of liftoff on April 28, 2015.

Soyuz-2.1a Launch Vehicle with Support Arms Lowered

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying cargo spacecraft Progress M-27M stands on the launch pad at the Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan ahead of liftoff on April 28, 2015. The support arms are in the lowered position.

Progress 59M Ready for Launch

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying cargo spacecraft Progress M-27M stands on the launch pad at the Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan ahead of liftoff on April 28, 2015.