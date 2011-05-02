Trending

Leonid Meteor Shower Photos of 2002

By Skywatching 

Tyson Hofsommer

Tyson Hofsommer

Image taken in Kansas City, KS, 2S, 2.6A, 38mm.

Stuart Wong

Stuart Wong

Photo taken in Lafayette, CA. on November 19, 2002 at approx. 2:40am. Taken with a Canon Powershot A40 Digital Camera. F2.8, 15 sec. shutter, ISO 200.

Steve Brozyna

Steve Brozyna

Photo taken with a Sony Cybershot DSC-S70 digital camera in Jonesboro, GA around 4am est. 8 second exposure f/2.0.

Stephen Holst

Stephen Holst

Photo taken in Boulder, CO.

Simon Filiatrault

Simon Filiatrault

Photo taken in Bellefeuille, Quebec, Canada

Paul Miller

Paul Miller

Photo taken f3.5 @ 30 sec, over Santee, California (20mm lens).

Noah Brosch

Noah Brosch

Image taken from approximately 100 intensified-video observations of Leonid meteors obtained on November 18-19, 2002 at the Wise Observatory in Israel. The camera was built by Collins Electro-Optics and combines a 50-mm f/0.95 lens with a Gen-III image.

John Hetzler

John Hetzler

Photo was taken in backyard in Minnetonka, MN, using the house to shield the full moon from the photograph. Minolta DiMage 7i, 5 megapixel digital camera

John Aravosis

John Aravosis

Photo of Venus with a Leonid meteor streaking by it from a freezing balcony at 5:51 AM EST on Nov. 19, 2002. Thirty second exposure taken with a Sony cybershot F707 digital camera.

Jay Ouillet

Jay Ouillet

Composite of 7 photos taken using Canon Eos 3, 28 mm,f:2.8 5 photos, 20 sec/each. Taken from Quebec City, between 5-5:45am.

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force DMSP spacecraft see city lights, erupting volcanos, lighting and meteors. They also do bomb damage assessment. This image shows a Leonid meteor during the November 2002 shower. Provided by Hank Brandli.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.