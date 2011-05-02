Leonid Meteor Shower Photos of 2002

Tyson Hofsommer

Image taken in Kansas City, KS, 2S, 2.6A, 38mm.

Stuart Wong

Photo taken in Lafayette, CA. on November 19, 2002 at approx. 2:40am. Taken with a Canon Powershot A40 Digital Camera. F2.8, 15 sec. shutter, ISO 200.

Steve Brozyna

Photo taken with a Sony Cybershot DSC-S70 digital camera in Jonesboro, GA around 4am est. 8 second exposure f/2.0.

Stephen Holst

Photo taken in Boulder, CO.

Simon Filiatrault

Photo taken in Bellefeuille, Quebec, Canada

Paul Miller

Photo taken f3.5 @ 30 sec, over Santee, California (20mm lens).

Noah Brosch

Image taken from approximately 100 intensified-video observations of Leonid meteors obtained on November 18-19, 2002 at the Wise Observatory in Israel. The camera was built by Collins Electro-Optics and combines a 50-mm f/0.95 lens with a Gen-III image.

John Hetzler

Photo was taken in backyard in Minnetonka, MN, using the house to shield the full moon from the photograph. Minolta DiMage 7i, 5 megapixel digital camera

John Aravosis

Photo of Venus with a Leonid meteor streaking by it from a freezing balcony at 5:51 AM EST on Nov. 19, 2002. Thirty second exposure taken with a Sony cybershot F707 digital camera.

Jay Ouillet

Composite of 7 photos taken using Canon Eos 3, 28 mm,f:2.8 5 photos, 20 sec/each. Taken from Quebec City, between 5-5:45am.

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force DMSP spacecraft see city lights, erupting volcanos, lighting and meteors. They also do bomb damage assessment. This image shows a Leonid meteor during the November 2002 shower. Provided by Hank Brandli.