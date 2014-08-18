Meet Angara, Russia's Next-Generation Rocket (Photos)

Angara Rocket Rolls Out to Pad

Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia's new Angara rocket family is the country's first post-Soviet era booster to be developed. See photos of the Angara rocket's development, test flights and future. HERE: The first Angara rocket is raised into launch position at Russia's Plesetsk Cosmodrome for its maiden launch. The rocket launched a dummy payload on July 9, 2014.

Russian Angara Rocket Liftoff

Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia's first Angara rocket, the medium-lift Angara 1.2ML, launched on its maiden voyagel on July 9, 2014.

Russian Angara Rocket Atop Launch Pad

Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia's first Angara rocket launched from the country's Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the country's far north.

Russia's Angara Rocket Heads for Space

Russian Ministry of Defense

The first Angara launch did not carry an actual satellite, only a demonstration payload. The mission also wasn't aimed at reaching space. Instead, it was a suborbital mission that fell back to Earth. All went as planned, according to Russian space agency reports.

Russian Angara Rocket Launch July 2014

Zvezda TV

The first Angara launch was broadcast live online, as seen in this screen grab.

Russia Delays Angara Rocket Debut as Testing Progresses

Khrunichev

Russian space officials envision a whole fleet of Angara rockets, including the larger, heavy-lift Angara 5 rocket for larger payloads.

Angara A5 Rocket

Rob Coppinger/SPACE.com

The Angara A5 variant in the Angara rocket family is envisioned to launch Russia's new manned spacecraft.

Advanced Crew Vehicle

Rob Coppinger/SPACE.com

Russia has tapped its planned Angara A5 rocket to launch the country's new manned spaceship, the Advanced Crew Vehicle. The 6-person spacecraft is due to make its first launch by 2018.

Angara Rocket, Artist's View

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

An artist's illustration of Russia's new Angara rocket, a medium-class launch vehicle. The rocket is Russia's first new space launch booster in more than 20 years and made its debut flight on July 9, 2014.

Prototype of Russia's Angara Rocket

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

A prototype of Russia's Angara rocket at the Khrunichev assembly facility.