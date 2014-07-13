Supermoon Photos: Amazing Full Moon Views for July 2014

Supermoon Full Moon Over Entiat, Washington

Tim McCord

The full moon of July 12, 2014 occurred near the moon's perigee (closest point to Earth) during its monthly orbit, making it a so-called "supermoon" - or perigee moon. See amazing photos of the July 2014 supermoon, like this stunning view from photographer Tim McCord in Entiat, Washington, in this Space.com gallery.

Supermoon July 2014 Over the Penobscot Narrows Bridge

Astrophotographer Nancy Rimm Staples sent in a photo of the July 12, 2014, supermoon rising between the cable stays of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, home of the tallest public bridge observatory in the world. According to her, the bridge carries Routes 1 and 3 between Prospect and Verona Island, Maine in the mid-coast area.

Supermoon and Antares Rocket: July 12, 2014

NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

A dazzling "supermoon," also known as a full perigee moon, rises in the night sky to the right of an Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket and its Cygnus spacecraft payload on Saturday, July 12, 2014 at Pad-0A of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Supermoon July 2014 Over West Virginia

Jennifer Rose Lane

Astrophotographer Jennifer Rose Lane sent in a photo of the supermoon taken on July 11, 2014, in southern West Virginia.

Supermoon of July 12, 2014, Over the Manhattan Bridge in NYC

Luis Figueroa

Astrophotographer Luis Figueroa sent in a photo of the supermoon on July 12, 2014, seen over the Manhattan Bridge in NYC.

Supermoon July 2014 in Perry, Georgia over Flat Creek Park

Greg Hogan

Astrophotographer Greg Hogan went out with his wife and 3 young children to get this shot of the supermoon. He took the photo on July 12, 2013, in Perry, Georgia, over Flat Creek Park.

Supermoon and Black Dots

Rafael Marrero

Asgtrophotographer Rafael Marrero, from Yabucoa, Puerto Rico took the image of the July 12, 2014, supermoon using a Nikon P510. A close look at the upper left of the image shows three black dots over the perigee moon. Marrero sent the to Sociedad de Astronomia del Caribe, who suggests the dots represent a trio of high-flying birds, possibly herons.

Supermoon July 2014 Over Australia

Deanna Hartin

Astrophotographer Deanna Hartin sent in a photo of the supermoon taken on July 11, 2014, in Casino, NSW, Australia.

Supermoon July 2014 Seen From Frosty Drew Observatory, Rhode Island

Scott MacNeill

Astrophotographer Scott MacNeill sent in a photo of the supermoon taken on July 12, 2014, at Frosty Drew Observatory, Charlestown, Rhode Island, USA.

Supermoon Over Monacacy National Battlefield by Shenandoah Sanchez

Shenandoah Sanchez

The supermoon of July 12, 2014 shines bright over Monocacy National Battlefield in Frederick, Maryland, the site of an American Civil War battle. The July full moon sight occurred during 150th anniversary events commemorating the Civil War battle.

Supermoon July 2014 Seen in Upland, California

Michelle Woodward

Astrophotographer Michelle Woodward sent in a photo of the supermoon on July 12, 2014, in Upland, California (about 30 miles east of Los Angeles).