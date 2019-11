Astronaut Scott Carpenter examines the protective material on his "Aurora 7" Mercury capsule in 1962.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, inside Hangar S at the White Room Facility at Cape Canaveral, Florida, Mercury astronaut M. Scott Carpenter examines the honeycomb protective material on the main pressure bulkhead (heat shield) of his Mercury capsule nicknamed "Aurora 7."

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).