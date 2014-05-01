Lunar Inspiration: NASA's Moonbounce Art Project (Gallery)

Mission: Europa

Bozkurt Selvi/NASA

A 'moon bounce performance' is slated using artwork in collaboration with visual artist, Daniela DePaulis, and the Dwingeloo Radio Telescope in The Netherlands. The project will beam digitized versions of moon-inspired artwork by students to the moon to bounce the signal off of Earth's natural satellite. See some of the amazing artwork headed for the moon and back in this Space.com gallery of Moonbounce. HERE: Bozkurt Selvi, age 12, from Turkey drew this mission to Europa artwork as part of NASA's Moonbounce art project.

At the End of the Earth

Frank Shiner/NASA

Frank Shiner, age 18, from the United States drew this image of space as part of NASA's Moonbounce art project.

Exobotanist

Alyssa Winter/NASA

Alyssa Winter, age 13, from the United States drew this image of space as part of NASA's Moonbounce art project.

Found Life

Himaprabal Goud/NASA

Himaprabal Goud, age 15, from India drew this image of life in space as part of NASA's Moonbounce art project.

Connecting With Extra-Terrestrial Beings

Anca-Elena Gheorghe/NASA

Anca-Elena Gheorghe, age 16, from Romania drew this image of extra-terrestrial beings as part of NASA's Moonbounce art project.

Mars Will Be Apple Blossom

Ilya Nekhoroshev/NASA

Ilya Nekhoroshev , age 11, from the Russian Federation drew this artwork of life on Mars as part of NASA's Moonbounce art project.

Conquest

Georgi Lomakin/ NASA

Georgi Lomakin, age 18, from the Russian Federation drew this image of space as part of NASA's Moonbounce art project.

Space: Biologists Future

Maria Sotnikova/NASA

Maria Sotnikova, age 14, from the Russian Federation drew an image of biologists in space as part of NASA's Moonbounce art project.

Mars Rover from the Future

Albina Magasumova/NASA

Albina Magasumova, age 18, from the Russian Federation drew this image of a mars rover in the future as part of NASA's Moonbounce art project.

Reflection

Tianbi Wu/NASA

Tianbi Wu, age 17, from China drew this image of space as part of NASA's Moonbounce art project.