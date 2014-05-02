Space Station Photos: Expedition 39 Mission Crew in Orbit

Earth's Atmospheric Layers

NASA/JSC Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth

International Space Station astronauts captured this photo of Earth's atmospheric layers on July 31, 2011, revealing the troposphere (orange-red), stratosphere and above. Satellite instruments allow scientists to better understand the chemistry and dynamics occurring within and between these layers. Image released May 6, 2014.

Aurora, Dragon, and Earth

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

A wish-bone shaped display of Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean serves as a very colorful backdrop for the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft which is docked to the International Space Station, 226 miles above Earth. Earth's horizon divides the scene horizontally between the blackness of space and the dark portion of the planet. The photograph was taken by one of the Expedition 39 crew members aboard the orbital outpost. Image released April 26, 2014.

Astronaut During Spacewalk on April 23, 2014

Koichi Wakata ‏(via Twitter as ‏@Astro_Wakata)

Astronaut Koichi Wakata tweeted this photo of one of two NASA astronauts spacewalking on April 23, 2014. He wrote: "Rick [Mastracchio] and Steve [Swanson] did a fantastic job on the spacewalk today."

Wakata Enjoys ‘Magnificent View’ of Earth from ISS Cupola

Koichi Wakata (via Twitter as @Astro_Wakata)

This photo was taken of JAXA astronaut and Expedition 39 Commander Koichi Wakata aboard the International Space Station on April 27, 2014. “Cupola – we enjoy the magnificent view of our home planet looking out of this module,” Wakata tweeted.

Koichi Wakata: Dead Sea

Koichi Wakata (via Twitter as @Astro_Wakata)

This photo of Dead Sea was taken by JAXA astronaut and Expedition 39 Commander Koichi Wakata aboard the International Space Station on April 17, 2014. “Dead Sea. The blue color of the water looks so beautiful from the ISS.” Wakata tweeted.

Rick Mastracchio: Denmark

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

This photo of Denmark was taken by NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio aboard the International Space Station on April 28, 2014. “This was my first time to see Denmark so clearly. This picture looks like a map!” Mastracchio tweeted.

Rick Mastracchio: Mountains of Kamchatka

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio took this image of mountains of Kamchatka aboard the International Space Station on April 20, 2014.

Mastracchio with Pump on International Space Station

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio holds a pump in the International Space Station after 8 hours spent in an airlock to replace it. Tweeted April 14, 2014.

North CA Mystery Landmarks

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio tweeted a photo taken on the International Space Station, April 6, 2014. He writes: "Around North CA. Not sure what the strange shaped plots of land are for."

Rick Mastracchio: Italy at Night

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio took this photo of Italy at night while aboard the International Space Station on April 6, 2014. “Night shot of Italy. A little grainy but it gives you the idea of how incredible a view we have.” Mastracchio tweeted.

Earth Seen Through the International Space Station's Cupola

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio tweeted a photo of Earth's limb seen from the International Space Station on April 6, 2014.