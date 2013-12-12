Space History Photo: White Floats out the Open Hatch

Astronaut Edward White II floats in the zero gravity of space during the Gemini 4 mission.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Astronaut Edward H. White II, pilot for the Gemini-Titan 4 space flight, floats in zero gravity of space. The extravehicular activity was performed during the third revolution of the Gemini 4 spacecraft in June of 1965.

White is attached to the spacecraft by a 25-ft. umbilical line and a 23-ft. tether line, both wrapped in gold tape to form one cord. In his right hand White carries a Hand-Held Self-Maneuvering Unit (HHSMU). The visor of his helmet is gold plated to protect him from the unfiltered rays of the sun.

