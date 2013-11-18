Rocket Launch Visible from US East Coast on Nov. 19: Visibility Maps (Gallery)

ORS-3 Launch Visibility Map

NASA

The launch of a Minotaur I rocket for the U.S. Air Force ORS-3 mission is scheduled to occur on November 19, 2013, with a planned launch window of 7:30 - 9:15 pm EST. This map shows where the launch should be visible. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]

ORS-3 Launch Viewing Map - Elevation

Orbital Sciences Corp.

The ORS-3 mission is scheduled to occur on November 19, 2013, with a planned launch window from 7:30 - 9:15 pm EST. This map shows the elevation of the launch on the East Coast. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]

ORS-3 Launch Viewing Map - First Sighting

Orbital Sciences

The ORS-3 mission is scheduled to occur on November 19, 2013, with a planned launch window from 7:30 - 9:15 pm EST. This map shows how visible the launch will be on the East Coast. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]

How to See the ORS-3 Launch in Raleigh, NC

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This image shows how observers in Raleigh, NC, at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]

How to See the ORS-3 Launch at Rockefeller Center, NY

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This image shows how observers in New York City at the "Top of the Rock" in Rockefeller Center can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]

How to See the ORS-3 Launch at Liberty State Park, NJ

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This image shows how observers in New Jersey at Liberty State Park can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]

How to See the ORS-3 Launch in Alexandria, VA

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This image shows how observers in Alexandria, VA, at Thomas Jefferson High School can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]

How to See the ORS-3 Launch in Charleston, SC

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This image shows how observers in Charleston, SC, at the Johnson Hagood Stadium can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]

How to See the ORS-3 Launch at the Pentagon

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This image shows how observers in Washington, DC, at the Pentagon can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]

How to See the ORS-3 Launch at the Lincoln Memorial

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This image shows how observers in Washington, DC, at the Lincoln Memorial can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]

How to See the ORS-3 Launch at the U.S. Capitol Building

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This image shows how observers in Washington, DC, at the U.S. Capitol Building can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]