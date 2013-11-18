Rocket Launch Visible from US East Coast on Nov. 19: Visibility Maps (Gallery)

ORS-3 Launch Visibility Map
The launch of a Minotaur I rocket for the U.S. Air Force ORS-3 mission is scheduled to occur on November 19, 2013, with a planned launch window of 7:30 - 9:15 pm EST. This map shows where the launch should be visible. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]
ORS-3 Launch Viewing Map - Elevation
The ORS-3 mission is scheduled to occur on November 19, 2013, with a planned launch window from 7:30 - 9:15 pm EST. This map shows the elevation of the launch on the East Coast. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]
ORS-3 Launch Viewing Map - First Sighting
The ORS-3 mission is scheduled to occur on November 19, 2013, with a planned launch window from 7:30 - 9:15 pm EST. This map shows how visible the launch will be on the East Coast. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]
How to See the ORS-3 Launch in Raleigh, NC
This image shows how observers in Raleigh, NC, at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]
How to See the ORS-3 Launch at Rockefeller Center, NY
This image shows how observers in New York City at the "Top of the Rock" in Rockefeller Center can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]
How to See the ORS-3 Launch at Liberty State Park, NJ
This image shows how observers in New Jersey at Liberty State Park can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]
How to See the ORS-3 Launch in Alexandria, VA
This image shows how observers in Alexandria, VA, at Thomas Jefferson High School can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]
How to See the ORS-3 Launch in Charleston, SC
This image shows how observers in Charleston, SC, at the Johnson Hagood Stadium can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]
How to See the ORS-3 Launch at the Pentagon
This image shows how observers in Washington, DC, at the Pentagon can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]
How to See the ORS-3 Launch at the Lincoln Memorial
This image shows how observers in Washington, DC, at the Lincoln Memorial can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]
How to See the ORS-3 Launch at the U.S. Capitol Building
This image shows how observers in Washington, DC, at the U.S. Capitol Building can see the launch of ORS-3 planned for Nov. 19, 2013. [How to Watch the Nov. 19 Rocket Launch]