WATCH LIVE NOW: First Results From Dark Matter Detector to Be Unveiled Today

Scientists working with a powerful dark matter detector will announce the first results from the experiment tomorrow (Oct. 30), and you can watch it live online.

The Large Underground Xenon (LUX) dark matter detector at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, S.D., is housed about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) underground and takes sensitive readings hunting for WIMPs — weakly interacting massive particles that are the leading dark matter candidate particle.

Physicists will present the findings from the first run of the machine during a seminar starting at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).

You can also watch the webcast at sanfordlab.org

