In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Prime crew for the Gemini 5 space flight, astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., (in water) and L. Gordon Cooper Jr. (in raft), practice survival techniques following successful egress from their Gemini Static Article V spacecraft in the Gulf of Mexico. Cooper is command pilot and Conrad is pilot for the Gemini 5 mission.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).