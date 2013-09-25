Space History Photo: 1902 Wright Brothers' Glider Tests

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Wright brothers' third test glider is being launched at Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, on October 10, 1902. Wilbur Wright is at the controls, Orville Wright is at left, and Dan Tate (a local resident and friend of the Wright brothers) is at right.



The 1902 test gliders were extremely important to the development of the first powered airplane. The new glider design was based on the wind tunnel tests performed by the Wrights in 1901. The improvements to the glider included a new rudder that helped provide three-dimensional control of the aircraft.

