Space History Photo: Duke on the Crater's Edge

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Astronaut Charles M. Duke Jr., Lunar Module pilot of the Apollo 16 mission, is photographed collecting lunar samples at Station no. 1 during the first Apollo 16 extravehicular activity at the Descartes landing site. This picture on Apr. 21, 1972, looking eastward, was taken by Astronaut John W. Young, commander.

Duke is standing at the rim of Plum crater, which is 40 meters in diameter and 10 meters deep. The parked Lunar Roving Vehicle can be seen in the left background.

