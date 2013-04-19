SPACE.com, the Webbys and You — Thanks

Hey Space Fans! On behalf of the entire SPACE.com team, I want to thank you all for your die-hard dedication to space science, exploration, innovation and our corner of the digital cosmos.

We were all over the moon when SPACE.com was named as a 2013 Webby Awards Honoree for Science. For us, not only is it a great honor to be recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which oversees the Webbys, but also to be placed amongst peers like NASA and MIT.

But most of all, we truly enjoy what we do, and pledge to continue to maintain the enthusiasm and high-quality content that you've come to expect each time you visit to see the latest news on Earth about space. Without your dedication, we'd only be writing for ourselves, and space exploration is most definitely a journey to be shared. So keep looking up, and thanks. – Tariq M.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.