Space History Photo: Belgium King and Queen watch Apollo 10 Launch

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Kennedy Space Center Deputy Director for Administration, Albert Siepert, seated at left on third row, points out highlights of Apollo 10 liftoff to Belgium's King Baudouin and Queen Fabiola. Next to the queen is Mrs. Siepert.

Former Vice President Hubert Humphrey, in baseball cap at right, talks with Mr. And Mrs. Emil Mosbacher, seated next to him. Mr. Mosbacher is the Chief of U.S. Protocol.

The Apollo 10 astronauts were launched by an Apollo/Saturn V space vehicle at 12:49 pm EDT, May 18, 1969, from KSC launch complex 39B.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).