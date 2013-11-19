Solar Max: Amazing Sun Storm Photos of 2013

X1 Solar Flare: Nov. 19, 2013

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

An X1-class flare erupts from the right side of the sun in this image captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Solar Flare Here]

X1.0 Solar Flare

SDO/NASA

A powerful X-class solar flare erupted from the sun on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Solar Flare Here]

'Canyon of Fire': Magnetic Filament on the Sun

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

A magnetic filament of solar material erupted on the sun in late September, breaking the quiet conditions. Image acquired Sept. 29-30, 2013 by the Solar Dynamics Observatory. NASA officials dubbed the solar view a 'canyon of fire' on the sun. [Watch the Video of the Sun's Canyon of Fire Here]

Sun Fires Off X2.1 Solar Flare on Oct. 25, 2013

NASA/SDO/GSFC

This image of a solar flare on Oct. 25, 2013, was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO. The flare, an X2.1, appears as the bright flash on the left. [See the Solar Flare Videos Here]

X.2-Class Solar Event

NASA/SDO

The sun erupted with two of the strongest solar flares it can unleash Friday (Oct. 25). The sun fired off the second, a X.2-class event, at 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT). [See the Solar Flare Videos Here]

Sunspots on Oct. 25, 2013

Victor C. Rogus

Victor Rogus sent in a photo of considerable sunspot activity. An array of sunspots appears, starting with sunspot 1882 (at left), followed by (l to r) sunspots 1881, 1879, 1877, 1875 and 1872. Image taken October 25, 2013, in Jadwin, MO.

Powerful X1.7-Class Flare - October 25th, 2013

NASA / SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft captured this view of an X1.7-class solar flare on Oct. 25, 2013 (left). X-class solar flares are the strongest solar storms the sun experiences. [See the Solar Flare Videos Here]

Sun Unleashes Powerful Flare on Oct. 23, 2013

NASA/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft captured this image on the sun of an M9.4-class solar flare, which peaked at 8:30 pm EDT on Oct. 23, 2013. The image displays light in the wavelength of 131 Angstroms, which is good for viewing the intense heat of a solar flare and typically colored teal. [See the Solar Flare Videos Here]

Earth-Directed CME of August 21, 2013

NASA/ESA SOHO

On August 21, 2013 at 1:24 am EDT, the Sun erupted with another Earth-directed coronal mass ejection, or CME, a solar phenomenon that can send billions of tons of particles into space and reach Earth one to three days later. [Read the Full Story Here]

NASA Spacecraft Capture an Earth Directed Coronal Mass Ejection

ESA & NASA/SOHO

The SOHO LASCO C2 instrument captured this image of the Earth-directed coronal mass ejection or CME. SOHO's coronographs are able to take images of the solar corona by blocking the light coming directly from the Sun with an occulter disk. The location of the sun is indicated by the white circle. Image obtained on August 20, 2013. [Read the Full Story on the Aug. 20 Solar Storm]

Earth-Directed CME of August 20, 2013

ESA & NASA/SOHO

The SOHO LASCO C3 instrument captured this coronographic image of the Earth-directed CME. Notice how the CME appears as a halo around the sun. This is indicative of an Earth-directed event. Image obtained August 20, 2013. [Read the Full Story on the Aug. 20 Solar Storm]