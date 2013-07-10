Photos: NYC Museum's Space Shuttle Enterprise Exhibit

Intrepid Museum

New York's Intrepid Museum has opened a new temporary exhibition dedicated to the shuttle Enterprise while the main orbiter exhibition is being prepared.

Space Shuttle Enterprise: A Pioneer

A new exhibition called "Space Shuttle Enterprise: A Pioneer" has opened at New York's Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Shuttle Enterprise Instrumentation

The Intrepid's new Enterprise exhibition displays space shuttle instrumentation that was once part of Enterprise, or another prototype shuttle, according to NASA.

Richard Truly Jacket and Helmet

Former NASA astronaut Richard Truly wore this flight jacket during a space shuttle Challenger mission in 1983. The helmet he wore while flying the prototype shuttle Enterprise.

Intrepid Museum Petition Cards

The Intrepid Museum gathered thousands of signatures in its campaign to bring a retired space shuttle to New York. Some petition cards are displayed in the new exhibition.

Shuttle Enterprise Model

This model of the space shuttle Enterprise, used in wind tunnel tests of the shuttle design, weighs 83 pounds (38 kilograms).

Shuttle Enterprise Memorabilia

Memorabilia and toys relating to the space shuttle Enterprise have been collected by the Intrepid Museum and are on display in a new temporary exhibition.

Enterprise Ceramic Model

This ceramic model of shuttle Enterprise was used to test the shuttle design's aerodynamic properties.

Shuttle Insulation

These thermal blankets and pieces of insulation were used on NASA's space shuttles during their 30-year career.