African Cosmos: Art Inspired by Ancient Astronomy (Gallery)

Astronomy Meets Art
A new exhibit, titled "African Cosmos: Stellar Arts," is on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. from June 20 through Dec. 9, 2012. The exhibit showcases ancient and contemporary African art that was inspired by the sun, moon and stars.
This gallery explores some of the highlights of the exhibit.
Above: Untitled by Gavin Jantjes, South Africa.1989-1990. Materials: acrylic on canvas. Purchased with funds provided by the Smithsonian Collections Acquisition Program.
Female Figure, Mali
Female figure of the Dogon peoples, Mali. 19th to early 20th century. Materials: wood, encrustation. Gift of Walt Disney World Co., a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.
Stool, Mali
A stool of the Dogon peoples, Mali. Late 19th to early 20th century. Materials: wood, pigment. Gift of Walt Disney World Co., a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.
Rainbow Serpent (Dan-Ayido-Houedo)
Artist Romuald Hazoumè, Republic of Benin, created this sculpture of mixed media and found objects, 2007. Photo location: garden of the Gerisch Foundation, Germany, 2010.
Starkid
Starkid by Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana. 2007. Materials: acrylic on canvas.
Headrest, Luba Peoples, Congo
Headrest, Luba peoples, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Mid to late 19th century. Materials: wood, oil.
Transcending: The New International
Transcending: The New International by Julie Mehretu, Ethiopia. 2003. Materials: ink, acrylic on canvas.
Mummy Board, Egypt
Mummy board, Deir el-Bahari (Thebes), Egypt. Dynasty 21, ca. 1075-945 BCE. Materials: sycamore wood, clay, linen, chalk, adhesive, paint.
Royal Stool, Ghana
Royal Stool, Asante peoples, Ghana. Circa 1860. Materials: wood and silver.
Figure Pair, Congo
Figure pair, Tabwa peoples, Democratic Republic of the Congo. 18th to 19th century. Materials: wood, beads.