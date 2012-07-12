African Cosmos: Art Inspired by Ancient Astronomy (Gallery)

Astronomy Meets Art

Franko Khoury/National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution

A new exhibit, titled "African Cosmos: Stellar Arts," is on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. from June 20 through Dec. 9, 2012. The exhibit showcases ancient and contemporary African art that was inspired by the sun, moon and stars.



This gallery explores some of the highlights of the exhibit.



Above: Untitled by Gavin Jantjes, South Africa.1989-1990. Materials: acrylic on canvas. Purchased with funds provided by the Smithsonian Collections Acquisition Program.

Female Figure, Mali

Franko Khoury/National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution

Female figure of the Dogon peoples, Mali. 19th to early 20th century. Materials: wood, encrustation. Gift of Walt Disney World Co., a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.

Stool, Mali

Franko Khoury/National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution

A stool of the Dogon peoples, Mali. Late 19th to early 20th century. Materials: wood, pigment. Gift of Walt Disney World Co., a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.

Rainbow Serpent (Dan-Ayido-Houedo)

October Gallery/Romuald Hazoumè

Artist Romuald Hazoumè, Republic of Benin, created this sculpture of mixed media and found objects, 2007. Photo location: garden of the Gerisch Foundation, Germany, 2010.

Starkid

October Gallery/Jonathan Greet

Starkid by Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana. 2007. Materials: acrylic on canvas.

Headrest, Luba Peoples, Congo

Franko Khoury/National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution

Headrest, Luba peoples, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Mid to late 19th century. Materials: wood, oil.

Transcending: The New International

Walker Art Center

Transcending: The New International by Julie Mehretu, Ethiopia. 2003. Materials: ink, acrylic on canvas.

Mummy Board, Egypt

National Museum of Natural History, Department of Anthropology/Eric Long

Mummy board, Deir el-Bahari (Thebes), Egypt. Dynasty 21, ca. 1075-945 BCE. Materials: sycamore wood, clay, linen, chalk, adhesive, paint.

Royal Stool, Ghana

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art/Jamison Miller

Royal Stool, Asante peoples, Ghana. Circa 1860. Materials: wood and silver.

Figure Pair, Congo

Metropolitan Museum of Art/Art Resource, NY

Figure pair, Tabwa peoples, Democratic Republic of the Congo. 18th to 19th century. Materials: wood, beads.