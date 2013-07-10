Where to See America's Greatest Spaceships (Infographic)

Nearly two dozen museums and other locations around the U.S. (plus one in England) boast real spaceships that have carried astronauts on missions to Earth orbit and the Moon, viewable to the public.
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)
For more than 50 years, Americans have been launching into space, first aboard tiny capsules and later on the winged, reusable space shuttles and space station. Much of that long space legacy is on display at museums across the United States. See where you can find some of the most iconic U.S. spacecraft that ever flew in the SPACE.com infographic above.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.