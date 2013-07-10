Where to See America's Greatest Spaceships (Infographic)

Nearly two dozen museums and other locations around the U.S. (plus one in England) boast real spaceships that have carried astronauts on missions to Earth orbit and the Moon, viewable to the public. (Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.