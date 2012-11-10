Most Amazing Leonid Meteor Shower Photos

Stunning 1998 Leonid Fireball

Lorenzo Lovato

Italian astrophotographer Lorenzo Lovato photographed this spectacular fireball from the 1998 Leonid meteor shower on Nov. 17, 1998.

Leonid Meteor Shower 2001: Chris Gruhusko

Chris Gruhusko

Photographer Chris Gruhusko captured this view of the Leonid meteor shower in November 2001 over the north face of Wind Mountain in the Cornudas Mountain of Southern New Mexico.

2011 Leonid Meteor Shower

Salvador Aguirre

This fireball was captured on Nov. 10, 2011 during the 2011 Leonid meteor shower. This false light image was taken using the All Sky Sentinel camera at the Sandia National Laboratories in Sonora, Mexico.

Leonid Meteor Storm of 1999

NASA

NASA's Leonid Multi-Instrument Aircraft Campaign captured this image during the 1999 Leonid meteor storm. The photo was taken with a 28 mm camera.

2002 Leonid Meteor Shower

Tyson Hofsommer

This image was taken by skywatcher Tyson Hofsommer from Kansas City during the 2002 Leonid meteor shower.

2011 Leonid Meteor Shower Peak

Salvador Aguirre

This image, from skywatcher Salvador Aguirre, was taken using the All Sky Sentinel camera at the Sandia National Laboratories in Sonora, Mexico during the peak of the 2011 Leonid meteor shower.

Leonid Meteor Shower 2005

Leo Stachowicz

This image was taken early in the morning on Nov. 19, 2005 by a skywatcher from the U.K.

Paul Miller

Paul Miller

Skywatcher Paul Miller took this photo during the 2002 Leonid meteor shower over Santee, California.

2001 Leonid Meteor Shower from South Korea

Jeremie Vaubaillon

French skywatcher Jeremie Vaubaillon captured this image during the 2001 Leonid meteor shower from South Korea.

Dazzling Leonid Meteors from November 2001

Koen Miskotte

This image is a composition of 33 Leonids captured overnight from Nov. 18 to 19, 2001.