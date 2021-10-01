Trending

Stinky 'mushball' hailstones on Uranus may explain an atmospheric anomaly there (and on Neptune, too)

By

There's no good reason why ammonia shouldn't be present at Uranus and Neptune.

Artist’s impression of a mushball descending through a giant planet’s atmosphere.
Artist’s impression of a mushball descending through a giant planet’s atmosphere. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/CNRS)

A recent discovery of giant ammonia-rich hailstones, dubbed mushballs, on Jupiter might explain why Uranus and Neptune seem to have no ammonia in their atmospheres. 

Scientists have puzzled for years over the apparent absence of ammonia in the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune.

Known for its unpleasant smell, ammonia is rather common in the universe. Since the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune are rich in other chemical compounds known to be present in the primordial cloud from which planets formed, scientists had no good explanation for ammonia's absence in the ice giants' air. 

Related: Could a spaceship fly through a gas giant like Jupiter?

However, a recent discovery of giant ammonia-rich hailstones on Jupiter might shed some light on this mystery. Spoiler alert! The ammonia might not be missing at all; it may just be hidden in deeper layers of the planets' atmospheres, where current scientific instruments cannot reach. 

A possible key to solving this mystery was provided by NASA's Juno mission, which is currently orbiting Jupiter. 

"The Juno spacecraft has shown that in Jupiter, ammonia is present in abundance, but generally much deeper [in the atmosphere] than expected," Tristan Guillot, a researcher at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Nice, said in a statement.

A study published last year in the journal Nature found that mushballs containing ammonia form high in the atmosphere of Jupiter during thunderstorms thanks to ammonia's ability to melt ice into liquid water even in extremely cold temperatures of around minus 162 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 90 degrees Celsius). 

As these mushballs fall through the atmosphere, they absorb more and more ammonia, eventually accumulating up to 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of mass. The ammonia gets transported deep into the atmosphere, where it remains locked below the cloud base. 

"What we have learned at Jupiter can be applied to provide a plausible solution to this mystery at Uranus and Neptune," said Guillot, who presented his theory at Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) 2021, which was held virtually this year from Sept. 13 to Sept. 24. 

"Thermodynamic chemistry implies that this process is even more efficient in Uranus and Neptune, and the mushball seed region is extended and occurs at greater depths," Guillot added. 

That means that, just like on Jupiter, on Uranus and Neptune ammonia may be simply hidden deep in the atmosphere. Scientists currently measure the atmospheric composition of these distant planets of the solar system by analyzing the infrared and radio signatures of the atmospheres by Earth-based telescopes. 

Both of these planets have so far been visited very briefly by only one spacecraft: NASA's Voyager 2 in the late 1980s. 

Related stories

 Are secret oceans hiding on the moons of Uranus?

A mission to Uranus and Neptune could act as massive gravitational-wave detector

Scientists probe the weird, alien water inside of Uranus and Neptune 

The intrigues of the distant planets' atmospheres, Guillot suggests, provide an incentive for a dedicated mission that could enable scientists to fully uncover what's going on.

"To fully understand the processes, we need a dedicated mission to map the deep atmospheric structure and understand mixing in hydrogen atmospheres," said Guillot. "Neptune and Uranus are a critical link between giant planets, like Jupiter and Saturn, and ice giant exoplanets that we are discovering in the galaxy. We really need to go there!"

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook. 

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Tereza Pultarova
Tereza Pultarova

Tereza is a London-based science and technology journalist, aspiring fiction writer and amateur gymnast. Originally from Prague, the Czech Republic, she spent the first seven years of her career working as a reporter, script-writer and presenter for various TV programmes of the Czech Public Service Television. She later took a career break to pursue further education and added a Master's in Science from the International Space University, France, to her Bachelor's in Journalism and Master's in Cultural Anthropology from Prague's Charles University. She worked as a reporter at the Engineering and Technology magazine, freelanced for a range of publications including Live Science, Space.com, Professional Engineering, Via Satellite and Space News and served as a maternity cover science editor at the European Space Agency.