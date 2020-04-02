SpaceX's newest Starship tackles milestone pressure test ahead of static fire and hops

SpaceX will fill its new Starship prototype with liquid nitrogen and light its engines during a series of important tests this week.

Starship SN3 (which stands for Serial No. 3), the company's third full-scale Starship prototype, rolled out to a launch pad at SpaceX's South Texas facilities near Boca Chica earlier this week .

Today (April 2), the vehicle is expected to undergo cryogenic proof testing. During this test, SpaceX will fill the vehicle with liquid nitrogen to make sure it can handle the pressures it would experience during flight. In November 2019, SpaceX's first Starship prototype, the Mk1, blew its top during such a test.

Early today, the vehicle may have completed a gaseous nitrogen pressure test at room temperature, and SpaceX will continue with another test at cryogenic temperatures later this afternoon, Michael Baylor of NASAspaceflight.com reported on Twitter.

Following the success of these tests, the vehicle will next undergo a static fire test, often referred to as a wet dress rehearsal. During this test, the vehicle's Raptor engines fire at full thrust for a few seconds while the vehicle is attached to the launch mount. This test is expected to take place between April 6-8, though this is subject to delays, according to Jeff Foust of SpaceNews, who cited an FAA alert on Twitter.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted this photo of the company's SN3 prototype on the launch stand, getting readied for testing, on March 30, 2020.

If the static-fire test is successful, the vehicle will complete a "hop test," which is similar to SpaceX's now-retired Starhopper vehicle's flight. Like that prototype, SN3 is expected to attempt a brief flight reaching an altitude no higher than 500 feet (150 meters).

SpaceX's ultimate aim for the final form of this prototype vehicle is to carry humans to Mars with the help of a giant Super Heavy rocket. Starship, according to the company, will be capable of carrying 100 people to the Red Planet. To move forwards toward this ultimate goal, the company will continue to build and test prototypes like the SN3, and with new iterations they will work to perform and successfully complete more ambitious tests.