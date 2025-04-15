Pulsar Fusion unveils vision for ‘Sunbird’ nuclear rocket to reach Mars in half the time (video)

News
By published

This superfast propulsion system could aid humanity's exploration goals someday.

Pulsar Fusion Sunbird - Migratory Transfer Vehicle - YouTube Pulsar Fusion Sunbird - Migratory Transfer Vehicle - YouTube
Watch On

When it comes to the future of space travel, nothing exceeds like excess.

Pulsar Fusion hopes to demonstrate that axiom with its planned Sunbird nuclear fusion rocket, which is designed to travel at speeds of 329,000 mph (500,000 kph).

That would make it the fastest self-propelled object ever created by humankind. (NASA's Parker Solar Probe has reached greater velocities during close solar flybys, thanks to the sun's powerful gravitational pull.)

The Unveiling of Sunbird - YouTube The Unveiling of Sunbird - YouTube
Watch On

Pulsar Fusion — a U.K.-based aerospace startup founded by entrepreneur Richard Dinan — recently released a new concept design video that lays out the operational capabilities of Sunbird, a visionary project that won’t rely on gravitational assistance to reach peak velocity.

Theoretically, Sunbird's tremendous speeds could cut mission times to Mars in half, from seven to eight months to about four. Pulsar Fusion views the vehicle as an interplanetary tug; Sunbird would attach to other craft in space and give them a fusion-powered boost to reach their destinations.

Related: Nuclear fusion breakthrough: What does it mean for space exploration?

Pulsar Fusion has received funding from the U.K. Space agency. The startup is planning to begin in-orbit testing of Sunbird's Dual Direct Fusion Drive in late 2025, with an objective of reaching successful nuclear fusion in space by 2027.

These goals are ambitious, of course. Nuclear fusion — the process that powers the sun and other stars — has not yet been harnessed as a large-scale energy source here on Earth.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space exploration

James Webb Space Telescope sees a celestial Venn diagram around a dying star

Gayle King just conquered her fears with Blue Origin's all-female space launch. Here's how she did it.

James Webb Space Telescope sees a celestial Venn diagram around a dying star
See more latest
Most Popular
A pink hazy structure in space that looks like two overlapping rings, much like a Venn diagram.
James Webb Space Telescope sees a celestial Venn diagram around a dying star
Journalist Gayle King celebrates after landing on Blue Origin&#039;s NS-31 suborbital mission on April 14, 2025.
Gayle King just conquered her fears with Blue Origin's all-female space launch. Here's how she did it.
a Black woman in a blue flightsuit reaches out her arms after stepping out of a space capsule in the desert
100th person to fly only a suborbital spaceflight | Space picture of the day for April 14, 2025
Blue Origin&#039;s NS-31 crew poses for a photo after their flight. From left: Kerianne Flynn, Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Gayle King and Amanda Nguyen.
‘It is the highest high’: Here's what Katy Perry and the 5 other women of Blue Origin's historic all-female flight felt after liftoff (videos)
Amanda Nguyễn stepping out of her space capsule.
Amanda Nguyen becomes 1st Vietnamese woman to fly to space: 'This journey really is about healing' (video)
Pop star Katy Perry speaks after landing on Blue Origin&#039;s NS-31 suborbital mission on April 14, 2025. She holds a daisy, which she took on the flight with her. (Perry&#039;s daughter is named Daisy, and the flower also symbolizes life&#039;s tenacity and Earth&#039;s beauty, Perry said.)
'I feel super connected to love': Katy Perry reflects on her historic space launch with Blue Origin (video)
Artwork for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 showing Darth Vader and imperial vehicles next to a motif of the Japanese flag, with Mt Fuji in the center.
Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 is this weekend, and here are 5 things we want to see from the year's biggest Star Wars event
POCOCO Galaxy Projector on a purple background with a &#039;Space.com deals&#039; badge.
View the wonders of the night sky with one of the best star projectors around — now at one of its cheapest-ever prices
six women in blue suits surrounded by inset photos of collectibles and memorabilia
Pop star Katy Perry and crew's Blue Origin spaceflight souvenirs
A dark matter halo with a galaxy at its heart. Not all these objects could packed with stellar fillings
Some dark matter haloes could roll through the universe like hollow cosmic Easter Eggs