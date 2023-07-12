Space Force wants 'Foo Fighter' satellites to track hypersonic missiles

The U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency wants a satellite constellation known as FOO Fighter to help it better detect and track hypersonic missiles.

In a contract opportunity posted on July 7, the Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) described its planned Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter program, also known as F2 or FOO Fighter. The document states that the program will initially consist of a constellation of eight satellites equipped with both infrared and optical sensors that will "accelerate the ability to provide fire-control in support of global detection, warning and precision tracking of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems."

In general terms, fire-control incorporates various technologies such as radar or other sensors, targeting computers and ranged weapons together into a cohesive system that can detect threats or targets and then direct weapons or other countermeasures at them. The SDA aims to launch the prototype FOO Fighter constellation in 2026, according to the contract opportunity , which adds that additional details about the program are available but classified at the Top Secret level.

The program shares its name with the infamous UFOs that plagued Allied aviators during World War Two. These mysterious balls of light were reported on numerous occasions worldwide despite not appearing on radar. Many pilots reported that the luminous orbs appeared able to out-maneuver their aircraft, according to Smithsonian Magazine. To this day, there isn't a definitive explanation for the Foo Fighters of World War Two, although several prosaic hypotheses have been put forward including reflections of light or atmospheric discharges of static electricity.

UFOs aside, the development of technologies that can out-maneuver modern military aircraft and tracking systems are prompting the development of the FOO Fighter constellation and other programs. Some new types of hypersonic weapons such as glide vehicles are capable of much higher levels of speed and maneuverability than previous missiles, meaning new detection and tracking capabilities and even new interceptors are needed to counter them.

The FOO Fighter program adds to the U.S. military's continuing pursuit of space-based sensors designed to warn of and track both current and emerging threats such as hypersonic missiles.

In August 2022, United Launch Alliance (ULA) launched the sixth and final satellite in the Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO) constellation, which provides "infrared surveillance to support missile warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence," according to the Space Force.

And in April of this year, SpaceX launched a set of 10 advanced new satellites known as Tranche 0 for the U.S. Space Force as part of its Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a satellite constellation to boost the service's missile detection and tracking capabilities.