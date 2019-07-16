Space is a perfect way to introduce kids to the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), especially when they can pretend to be Martian astronauts in their spare time.

A new series from PLAYMOBIL does just that, encouraging children to imagine themselves living on the Red Planet and building on the work that astronauts do today on the International Space Station.

As kids delve further into the depths of space, they’ll soon discover the benefits of learning about STEM. These fields are valuable for kids because they encourage critical thinking, as well as an acute awareness of the world around them. Throw in a cool role model, like NASA astronauts — who may very well be going to Mars in the next few decades — and their interest will grow even more.

PLAYMOBIL offers kids a fully-immersive Mars experience, from launch to landing. There’s lots of different sets in the new line that will have kids blasting off into their own space adventures:

Mars Space Station: This exciting set can be used with any of the other Mars sets PLAYMOBIL manufactures, showing how a mission is planned and the importance of teamwork. Additionally, this allows kids to imagine what their home would be like on Mars, and how they would eat, exercise, and work.

This exciting set can be used with any of the other Mars sets PLAYMOBIL manufactures, showing how a mission is planned and the importance of teamwork. Additionally, this allows kids to imagine what their home would be like on Mars, and how they would eat, exercise, and work. Mission Rocket with Launch Site: Introduces kids to construction, rocket fuels, and the challenges of escaping Earth's gravity. Older children may be interested in learning about the orbits a rocket needs to use to get to Mars.

Introduces kids to construction, rocket fuels, and the challenges of escaping Earth's gravity. Older children may be interested in learning about the orbits a rocket needs to use to get to Mars. Astronaut and Robot Duo Pack: Shows kids the value of working alongside helpers in space. This set replicates the real-life experience of artificial intelligence or famous space robots such as the Canadarm robotic arm, or the Robonaut space station assistant.

Shows kids the value of working alongside helpers in space. This set replicates the real-life experience of artificial intelligence or famous space robots such as the Canadarm robotic arm, or the Robonaut space station assistant. Mars Research Vehicle: Demonstrates the importance of mobile scientific laboratories. Astronauts don't just drive them, but use the included tools to examine the surface. Older kids may be interested in the geology of Mars, such as why the planet is so red.

Demonstrates the importance of mobile scientific laboratories. Astronauts don't just drive them, but use the included tools to examine the surface. Older kids may be interested in the geology of Mars, such as why the planet is so red. Satellite Meteoroid Laser: This provides a viable solution to address space debris from old satellites, a problem that is worrying space planners right now. Kids see the importance of precise engineering in space to help people on Earth – specifically, by destroying debris using a laser. They also learn what a meteoroid is; older kids may like to know that these small worlds used to make up most of our solar system, before the planets and moons were formed.

This provides a viable solution to address space debris from old satellites, a problem that is worrying space planners right now. Kids see the importance of precise engineering in space to help people on Earth – specifically, by destroying debris using a laser. They also learn what a meteoroid is; older kids may like to know that these small worlds used to make up most of our solar system, before the planets and moons were formed. Mars Rover: This vehicle shows how rovers are created for Mars. Kids learn about how rugged planetary vehicles must be to carry equipment and astronauts in remote areas, which encourages critical thinking about engineering.

Image 1 of 6 Mars Space Station

Image 2 of 6 Mission Rocket with Launch Site

Image 3 of 6 Astronaut and Robot Duo Pack

Image 4 of 6 Mars Research Vehicle

Image 5 of 6 Satellite Meteoroid Laser

Image 6 of 6 Mars Rover



Whether these sets are combined or played with on their own, they allow kids to imagine what it's like to be an astronaut — and introduce them to the skills that they need to get there. Astronauts are an excellent gateway to show kids the many possible careers in space exploration, which attract disciplines as diverse as mathematics, computer science, engineering, and robotics.

PLAYMOBIL's Mars-themed sets are ready to introduce kids to the wonders of space, and parents can find them here . These toys can cultivate an early interest in science and show the value of studying space and related fields in school. Through play, kids can safely make mistakes, solve problems, and pick up the skills they will need for success later in life — all while having fun.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.