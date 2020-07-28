Live
NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover: Live updates
By Chelsea Gohd
NASA's Perseverance rover will lift off July 30 at 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT) on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The rover will take about seven months to travel to the Red Planet and, on Feb. 18, 2021, will land in Mars' Jezero Crater to search for signs of life, explore the planet's geology and much more.
Atlas V rocket carrying Perseverance rover rolls out to pad
The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover as reached its launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
The Atlas V rocket left its Vertical Integration Facility at 10:24 a.m. EDT (1424 GMT) and took about 30 minutes to make the one-third-mile trip to the Space Launch Complex 41 pad. The rocket moved at a whopping 4 mph at its max speed.
Perseverance is scheduled to launch toward Mars on July 30 at 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT). NASA has a two-hour window to launch the mission. There is an 80% chance of good weather for launch time.
Perseverance rover 'go' for launch
Perseverance, formerly known as the Mars 2020 rover, passed its launch readiness review, NASA officials announced today (July 27.) This was the last major hurdle before the rover is launched on Thursday (July 30) and so, with a pretty good weather forecast and this major obstacle behind it, the mission is making serious progress towards the Red Planet.
