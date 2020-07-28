NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover: Live updates

Refresh

Atlas V rocket carrying Perseverance rover rolls out to pad

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover rolls out to its Space Launch Complex 41 launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on July 28, 2020. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover as reached its launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The Atlas V rocket left its Vertical Integration Facility at 10:24 a.m. EDT (1424 GMT) and took about 30 minutes to make the one-third-mile trip to the Space Launch Complex 41 pad. The rocket moved at a whopping 4 mph at its max speed.

Perseverance is scheduled to launch toward Mars on July 30 at 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT). NASA has a two-hour window to launch the mission. There is an 80% chance of good weather for launch time.