Lunar Google Doodle and card game honor October's last quarter moon

Following the interest in the rare Hunter's Moon supermoon which just arrived last week for skygazers, Google is getting in on some cool lunar activities right before Halloween falls with today's launch of an interactive Google Doodle on their search homepage that celebrates October's third quarter moon, also known as the last quarter moon or last half moon.

In addition to the clickable Doodle, Google will deliver a recurring monthly online card game that invites moon lovers to play against the moon to challenge their capacity to understand the moon phases.

New Google Doodle features an interactive lunar cycle game (Image credit: Google)

Here's the official description:

"On October 24th, we're launching a brand new, recurring Doodle card game that tests your knowledge of moon cycles. You can also download your own lunar calendar to track the moon's phases and learn more about the rise of the Half Moon with the Doodle, or even discover what Moon phase matches your personality with our fun TikTok filter. The game will return with the cycles of the moon, so keep an eye out through the rest of the year for a chance to play again.

"You'll be over the (half) moon about this new Doodle game series! Join the celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the October Half Moon. If you're skilled enough to beat the moon, you might just be rewarded.

"Did you know that the half moon is scientifically known as the Quarter moon? People casually refer to the Quarter moon as half moon because it appears like half the moon is present but, in fact, only a quarter of the moon is illuminated. Following the first Quarter moon, the moon enters its Waxing Gibbous phase, becoming brighter and brighter until the next full moon. Following the last Quarter moon, the moon enters its Waning Gibbous phase, darkening into a New moon."

Discover what moon phase matches your personality (Image credit: Google)

To participate in all the moon-based joy, just click on the new Doodle on the Google homepage, you'll then be directed to the card game where players will obtain a rundown of the rules. The game invites you to compete against the moon to test your knowledge of the lunar cycle by matching and arranging dealt lunar cycle cards. Claim victory over a third quarter moon to score a prize!

For more space-based Google Doodles, check out their home page.