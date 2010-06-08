New Web Site Launches: OurAmazingPlanet

A half-century ago, two U.S. Navy explorers ventured to the deepest place on Earth, the Mariana Trench, nearly 7 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. Nobody has returned to the abyss since, and most of the oceans remain largely unexplored.

So today, World Oceans Day, SPACE.com's parent company, TechMediaNetwork Inc. launches its newest site, OurAmazingPlanet, which celebrates Earth's oceans -- as well as the land, air and life -- and offers daily news, features and amazing images of expeditions and discoveries from the top of the world to the bottom of the sea.

"We know more about the surface of Mars than we do about some areas of our own seafloor," said Robert Roy Britt, editor in chief of the TechMediaNetwork. "But scientists are revealing exciting new findings every day. OurAmazingPlanet explores what's known, examines the mysteries that remain, and takes readers on a daily journey to the far corners of the planet."

At launch, the Web site includes the following stories about the world's oceans:

The 10 largest oceans and seas: You know the Pacific and the Atlantic are big, but what bodies of water round out the list?

An account of the incredible 1960 journey to the bottom of the sea by U.S. Navy Lieutenant Don Walsh and Jacques Piccard aboard the bathyscaphe Trieste.

An astonishing 95 percent of the world's oceans remain unmapped and largely unknown, but scientists are beginning to probe the mysteries of the deep and are turning up some unexpected treasures.



