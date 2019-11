Two astronauts humorously demonstrate zero-gravity during the 1974 Skylab 4 mission.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Astronaut Gerald P. Carr, Commander for the Skylab 4 mission, jokingly demonstrates weight training in zero-gravity as he balances astronaut William R. Pogue, pilot, upside down on his finger.

