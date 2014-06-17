Space History Photo: Gemini 4 Recovery with Green Marker Dye

The Gemini 4 spacecraft awaits recovery in 1965 with the green marker dye coloring the ocean water.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, an overhead view of the Gemini 4 spacecraft shows the yellow flotation collar used to stabilize the spacecraft in choppy seas. The green marker dye is highly visible from the air and is used as a locating aid.

A crewmember is being hoisted aboard a U.S. Navy helicopter during recovery operations following the successful four-day, 62 revolution mission highlighted by Ed White's space walk.

