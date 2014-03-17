In 1980, to explain the conditions observed in the universe, astrophysicist Alan Guth proposed cosmic inflation. The term inflation refers to the explosively rapid expansion of space-time that occurred a tiny fraction of a second after the Big Bang. In another tiny fraction of a second, inflation slowed to a more leisurely expansion that continues to this day and is accelerating.
Cosmic Inflation: How It Gave the Universe the Ultimate Kickstart (Infographic)
(Image: © By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)
