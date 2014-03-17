Trending

Cosmic Inflation: How It Gave the Universe the Ultimate Kickstart (Infographic)

By Science & Astronomy 

Infographic: How the cosmic force of inflation enlarged the early universe.
Inflation is the mysterious force that blew up the scale of the infant universe from sub-microscopic to gargantuan in a fraction of a second.
(Image: © By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

In 1980, to explain the conditions observed in the universe, astrophysicist Alan Guth proposed cosmic inflation. The term inflation refers to the explosively rapid expansion of space-time that occurred a tiny fraction of a second after the Big Bang. In another tiny fraction of a second, inflation slowed to a more leisurely expansion that continues to this day and is accelerating.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.