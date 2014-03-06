Trending

Near-Earth Asteroids: Famous Space Rock Flybys and Close Calls (Infographic)

Diagram shows how close certain asteroids have passed by the Earth.
Several of the asteroids that have been spotted passing with the orbits of the moon and even Earth's communications satellites.
(Image: © By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

Near-Earth asteroids are space rocks with orbits that bring them uncomfortably close to Earth. NASA and astronomers are constantly on the lokout for potentially dangerous near-Earth asteroids, space rocks that could potentially one day threaten the Earth. 

