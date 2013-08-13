Hyperloop Explained: How Elon Musk's Futuristic Transit System Works (Infographic)

Hyperloop speeds capsules containing up to 28 passengers each through low-pressure tubes at just under the speed of sound. (Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's vision for a futuristic Hyperloop transportation system concept involves sleek passenger capsules flying within a tube on a cushion of air. Solar panels along the entire length of the tube provide more power than needed to run the system. Hyperloop Unveiled: Billionaire Elon Musk Reveals Wild Idea for Superfast Travel