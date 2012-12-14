The remains of at least 71 space vehicles litter the surface of the moon.

Since 1959, the space programs of Earth have hurled machines at the moon. Many were intentionally crashed to gather scientific data, some crashed by accident, some were left to crash once their orbit decayed, and others landed softly and safely.

Here are some of the most significant artifacts now scattered across the face of the moon:

Luna 2 - 1959

Ranger 4 - 1962

Ranger 6 - 1964

Ranger 7 - 1964

Luna 5 - 1965

Luna 7 - 1965

Luna 8 - 1965

Ranger 8 - 1965

Ranger 9 - 1965

Luna 9 - 1966

Luna 10 - 1966

Luna 11 - 1966

Luna 12 - 1966

Luna 13 - 1966

Surveyor 1 - 1966

Lunar Orbiter 1 - 1966

Surveyor 2 - 1966

Lunar Orbiter 2 - 1966

Lunar Orbiter 3 - 1966

Surveyor 3 - 1967

Lunar Orbiter 4 - 1967

Surveyor 4 - 1967

Explorer 35 (IMP-E) - 1967

Lunar Orbiter 5 - 1967

Surveyor 5 - 1967

Surveyor 6 - 1967

Surveyor 7 - 1967

Luna 14 - 1968

Apollo 10 LM (Snoopy) ascent and descent stages - 1969

Luna 15 - 1969

Apollo 11 LM-5 (Eagle) descent stage - 1969

Apollo 11 LM (Eagle) ascent stage - 1969

Apollo 12 LM-6 (Intrepid) descent stage - 1969

Apollo 12 LM (Intrepid) ascent stage - 1969

Luna 16 descent stage - 1970

Luna 17 & Lunokhod 1 - 1970

Apollo 13 S-IVB (S-IVB-508) - 1970

Luna 18 - 1971

Luna 19 - 1971

Apollo 14 S-IVB (S-IVB-509) - 1971

Apollo 14 LM-8 (Antares) descent stage - 1971

Apollo 14 LM-8 (Antares) ascent stage - 1971

Apollo 15 S-IVB (S-IVB-510) - 1971

Apollo 15 LM-10 (Falcon) descent stage - 1971

Apollo 15 LM-10 (Falcon) ascent stage - 1971

Apollo 15 subsatellite - 1971

Luna 20 descent stage - 1972

Apollo 16 S-IVB (S-IVB-511) - 1972

Apollo 16 LM-11 (Orion) descent stage - 1972

Apollo 16 LM-11 (Orion) ascent stage - 1972

Apollo 16 subsatellite - 1972

Apollo 17 S-IVB (S-IVB-512) - 1972

Apollo 17 LM-12 (Challenger) descent stage - 1972

Apollo 17 LM-12 (Challenger) ascent stage - 1972

Luna 21 & Lunokhod 2 - 1973

Explorer 49 (RAE-B) - 1973

Luna 22 - 1974

Luna 23 - - 1974

Luna 24 descent stage - 1976

Hagoromo (satellite launched from Hiten) - 1990

Hiten - 1993

Lunar Prospector - 1998

SMART-1 - 2006

Moon Impact Probe (MIP) from Chandrayaan-1 - 2008

Kaguya Rstar (Okina) subsatellite - 2009

Chang'e 1 - 2009

Kaguya main orbiter - 2009

LCROSS Shepherding Spacecraft - 2009

LCROSS Centaur - 2009

GRAIL A/B (Ebb and Flow) - crashes planned for Dec. 17, 2012