Jupiter Impact of Sept. 10, 2012 (Photos)

Amateur astronomer George Hall captured this image of an apparent impact on Jupiter while recording video telescope observations of the planet on Sept. 10, 2012, from Dallas Texas. [Full Story]

This image shows a close-up of the bright impact flash of an asteroid or comet slamming into Jupiter on Sept. 10, 2012. The image is a still from a video recorded by amateur astronomer George Hall of Dallas, Texas.

Location of Jupiter Impact of Sept. 12, 2012

This graphic of Jupiter by UK astronomer Pete Lawrence shows the location of the Jupiter impact region from Sept. 12, 2012, as seen through an inverting astronomical telescope. The impact site is located at longitude system II 335, latitude +12.

This photo of Jupiter taken by a Slooh Space Camera telescope in the Canary Islands, shows the face of Jupiter and location of its moons hours after a bright impact flash was spotted by amateur astronomers on Sept. 12, 2012.

This photo of Jupiter taken by a Slooh Space Camera telescope in the Canary Islands, shows the face of Jupiter and location of its moons 19 hours after a bright impact flash was spotted by amateur astronomers on Sept. 12, 2012.