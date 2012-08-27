Neil Armstrong's Death: Share Your Thoughts

Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, Apollo 11 Commander, inside the Lunar Module as it rests on the lunar surface after completion of his historic moonwalk in July 1969.

Neil Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the moon, died Saturday (Aug. 25) at the age of 82.

The death of this American icon — who dropped onto the lunar surface on July 20, 1969 — has elicited an outpouring of condolences, commiserations and tributes from around the world, as people reflect on what Armstrong meant to this nation and the endeavor of human spaceflight.

If you'd like to contribute your thoughts, add them to the comments section of this story. Tell us what Neil Armstrong meant to you.

