NASA Morpheus Lander Prototype Crashes in Flames (Photos)

Morpheus Lander Lifts Off on Free Flight

NASA's Morpheus lander lifts off on Aug. 9, 2012, during its first untethered flight at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla. The vehicle experienced a malfunction that sent it crashing to the ground in flames.

NASA's Morpheus lander prototype veers off course and begins to flip as it crashes on Aug. 9, 2012, at during its free flight test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

NASA's Morpheus planetary lander prototype bursts into flames after crashing to a pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., during its first free flight test on Aug. 9, 2012.

NASA's Morpheus lander prototype in flames during a failed free flight test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Aug. 9, 2012. [Full Story]

NASA's prototype Morpheus moon lander crashes during its first free-flight test on Aug. 9, 2012. [Full Story]

Morpheus Lander tweeted this photo on August 7, 2012, and wrote: "Beginning day 2 of my 'wet run'. Today is a methane fill test."

Morpheus Lander tweeted this photo on August 1, 2012, and wrote: "A view of one of my landing pads at my new hazard field at KSC."

Morpheus Lander tweeted this photo on August 7, 2012, and wrote: "My team is hard at work going through flight prep procedures."

The Project Morpheus lander is moved into position beside its hazard field at Kennedy's Shuttle Landing Facility in preparation for its first free flight

NASA's Morpheus lander prototype and the new hazard field at Kennedy Space Center in Florida are seen in this view. Image released August 2, 2012.