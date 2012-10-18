Oakland's Chabot Space and Science Center (Gallery)

Chabot Space & Science Center Aerial View

Courtesy of Chabot Space & Science Center

An aerial view shows Chabot Space & Science Center nestled in the Oakland Hills. Oakland is visible beyond, and across the bay lies San Francisco. Photo dated December 8, 2007.

Chabot Space & Science Center Lit for a Party

Courtesy of Chabot Space & Science Center

Chabot Space & Science Center glows with party lights. Photo dated November 12, 2009.

Chabot Space & Science Center Planetarium

Courtesy of Chabot Space & Science Center

The interior of the Chabot Space & Science Center's Ask Jeeves Planetarium is a state-of-the art full-dome digital projection system. Photo dated December 23, 2006.

Chabot Space & Science Center's Space Artifacts

Courtesy of Chabot Space & Science Center

Visitors to Chabot Space and Science Center can view space artifacts including a replica of Sputnik 1 (top).

Venus Transit 2012 Viewing at Chabot Space & Science Center

Conrad Jung/Chabot Space & Science Center

A large crowd turned out for Chabot Space & Science Center's viewing party for the Venus transit on June 5, 2012.

Venus Transit 2012 Viewing at Chabot Space & Science Center

Conrad Jung/Chabot Space & Science Center

Guests wait in line to view the Venus transit on June 5, 2012, at Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, CA.

Venus Transit Viewing at Chabot Space & Science Center

Conrad Jung/Chabot Space & Science Center

Large numbers of visitors turned out for Venus transit viewing at the Chabot Space & Science Center's viewing party on June 5, 2012. The center is located in the Oakland Hills of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Venus Transit 2012 Viewing at Chabot Space & Science Center

Conrad Jung/Chabot Space & Science Center

Guests wait outdoors to view the Venus transit on June 5, 2012, at Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, CA.

Venus Transit 2012 Viewing at Chabot Space & Science Center

Conrad Jung/Chabot Space & Science Center

Visitors take part in Chabot Space & Science Center's viewing party for the Venus transit on June 5, 2012. Astronomer Conrad Jung writes: "It was a record-setting day for us as more than 2500 people came to witness the transit."

Venus Transit 2012 Seen from Chabot Space & Science Center

Conrad Jung/Chabot Space & Science Center

Astronomer Conrad Jung of Chabot Space & Science Center sends in this 4-panel sequence of the 2012 Venus Transit, taken June 5, 2012.

Comet Garradd & Star Cluster M92

Conrad Jung/Chabot Space & Science Center

Comet Garradd (right) passes close by the dazzling star cluster M92 as seen from Earth on Feb. 3, 2012 in this photo taken by astronomer Conrad Jung with the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, Calif.