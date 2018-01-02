Tariq joined Purch's Space.com team in 2001 as a staff writer, and later editor, covering human spaceflight, exploration and space science. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Google+, Twitter and on Facebook.
The biggest full moon of 2018 lit up the night sky overnight on Jan. 1 and 2, thrilling skywatchers around the world. See amazing photos of the New Year's Day supermoon Wolf Moon by readers here! Read our full story here! In This Photo: The brilliant moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City in this spectacular photo by Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com taken on Jan. 1, 2018. Krivenyshev took the photo from Hoboken, New Jersey, across the Hudson River.
Here, Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com captures a spectacular wide view of the Jan. 1 supermoon, which shines bright over the colorful Empire Statem Building and Hudson river.
Krivenyshev shifted his gaze directly at the moon for this supermoon close-up taken from Hoboken, New Jersey.
Photographer Frank Job captured the full experience of the Jan. 1, 2018 supermoon Full Wolf Moon rising over Toronto in this stunning composite view. Job combined multiple images to create the feeling of time passing here, with the city brightened in post production.
The brilliant supermoon full moon of Jan. 1, 2018 shines behind tree branches in this photo taken by skywatcher Jason Raymon from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Raymon used a Nikon 300 mm lens camera to capture this view. His settings: f 5.6 1/500s ISO3200)
The supermoon shines through clouds as it rises over Las Vegas, Nevada in this image by photographer Tyler Leavitt taken on Jan. 1, 2018.
Here, the supermoon shines between two festively lit palm trees as it rises over Las Vegas, Nevada in this image by photographer Tyler Leavitt taken on Jan. 1, 2018.
In Ohrid, Macedonia, New Year revelers celebrated the first night of 2018 with the supermoon full moon in this photo by Stojan Stojanovski of the Ohrid Astronomy Association.
Marina Rossow of Ilfeld, New Mexico captured this striking view of the supermoon shining through a tree branch on Jan. 1, 2018.
In Rome, astrophysicist Gianluca Masi captured a series of stunning photos of the supermoon as it rose over the Italian city. Here, we see it shining through clouds.
Masi then aimed his camera directly at the moon for this stunning close up from Rome, Italy.
Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, of The Virtual Telescope Project, photographed the full moon over Rome, Italy on Jan. 1, 2018.
Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, of The Virtual Telescope Project, photographed the full moon over Rome, Italy on Jan. 1, 2018.
Supermoons can appear 30 percent brighter and up to 14 percent larger than typical full moons. Learn what makes a big full moon a true 'supermoon' in this Space.com infographic.
