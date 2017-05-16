Supermodel Gigi Hadid Is Ready for Space in Harper's Bazaar Photo Shoot

Supermodel Gigi Hadid may not be an astronaut, but she's certainly no stranger to spaceships.

In a photo shoot for the next issue of Harper's Bazaar, Hadid got up close and personal with some vintage NASA space vehicles at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The photos, by Mariano Vivanco, are part of the magazine's cover story "Gigi Hadid's Space Odyssey," by Josh Duboff, and include an awesome shot of Hadid walking barefoot on a moonscape near an Apollo lander and astronaut.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid walks across a mock moonscape with an Apollo astronaut and lunar lander nearby during a Harper's Bazaar photo shoot for the magazine's June/July 2017 issue. (Image credit: Photographer: Mariano Vivanco/Harper's Bazaar

Although Hadid doesn't talk much about space travel in Duboff's story, she does admit that she believes in extraterrestrial life, as does her boyfriend, former One Direction member Zayn Malik. (Editor's note: One Direction members are no strangers to space exploration, either: The band's space-y 2015 music video for "Drag Me Down" was filmed at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Also, Malik is of no relation to this reporter.)

Gigi Hadid poses with a rocket display at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in this image from a Harper's Bazaar photo shoot. (Image credit: Photographer: Mariano Vivanco/Harper's Bazaar

During the photo shoot at the Kennedy Space Center, Hadid posed with some vintage NASA rockets that are currently on display.

Gigi Hadid poses in a launch control center scene at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a visit for a photo shoot with Harper's Bazaar. (Image credit: Photographer: Mariano Vivanco/Harper's Bazaar

Vivanco also captured photos of Hadid in what appears to be a launch control center, and other images from the shoot include views with the engines of a Saturn V moon rocket (on display at the Saturn V Center at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex), a space shuttle flight deck and an Apollo command module.

Gigi Hadid on the cover of Harper's Bazaar for June/July 2017. (Image credit: Photographer: Mariano Vivanco/Harper's Bazaar

Hadid is not the first supermodel to have a close encounter with a space experience. In 2014, Kate Upton flew in weightlessness on a Zero Gravity Corporation flight as part of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot. In 2015, Karlie Kloss went behind the scenes at SpaceX's rocket factory in Hawthorne, California for a Wall Street Journal Magazine photo shoot and article.

