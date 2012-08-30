Liftoff! NASA Radiation Belt Storm Probes Launch Photos

Radiation Belt Storm Probes Launch

NASA/Tony Gray and Robert Murray

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA’s Radiation Belt Storm Probes, or RBSP, spacecraft creates a halo of light at Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The image was taken on Aug. 30, 2012.

United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket

NASA/Tony Gray and Robert Murray

With its engines burning bright against the late night sky, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Radiation Belt Storm Probes, or RBSP, travels upward after lifting off Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The image was taken on Aug. 30, 2012.

Atlas V Launches with Blue Hue

NASA/Tony Gray and Robert Murray

Illuminated with a blue hue from bright xenon lights, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA’s Radiation Belt Storm Probes, or RBSP, spacecraft begins to lift off Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The image was taken on Aug. 30, 2012.

Radiation Belt Storm Probes Waiting for Launch

NASA/Kenny Allen

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA’s Radiation Belt Storm Probes, or RBSP, is a breath away from lifting off Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The image was taken on Aug. 30, 2012.

Launch Photo: Radiation Belt Storm Probes

NASA/Rusty Backer

United Launch Alliance Atlas V Probe Launch

NASA/Kenny Allen

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Radiation Belt Storm Probes, or RBSP, lifted off Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Aug. 30, 2012.

Stunning Launch Photo: Radiation Belt Storm Probes

United Launch Alliance/Pat Corkery

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket blasts off with NASA’s twin Radiation Belt Storm Probes mission from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Aug. 30, 2012. Liftoff occurred at 4:05 a.m. EDT.

Launch Photo: Radiation Belt Storm Probes

NASA/Rusty Backer

Launch Photo: Radiation Belt Storm Probes

United Launch Alliance/Pat Corkery

Blue Hue from Atlas V Launch

NASA/Tony Gray and Robert Murray

Liftoff! Radiation Belt Storm Probes Launch

NASA TV

NASA's twin Radiation Belt Storm Probes launch into orbit atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., at 4:05 a.m. EDT on Aug. 30, 2012.