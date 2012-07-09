Airplane Joins Beautiful Crescent Moon in Night Sky Photo

A plane appears to cruise by a stunning crescent moon in this skywatching image. This photo was taken by photographer Vegastar Carpentier of Paris, France, on May 22, 2012. He used an EOS Canon 1000D camera with 300mm x2 zoom lens and an exposure of Exp.1/50 seconds.

Photographer Vegastar Carpentier took advantage of this stunning surprise from Paris, France on the evening of May 22, 2012. Carpentier used an EOS Canon 1000D camera with 300mm x2 zoom lens and an exposure of Exp.1/50 seconds with 12.8% of lunar illumination to take this photo.

“I take a moment free with no clouds in the sky to photograph the beautiful crescent moon and to my surprise at the same time a plane passes right in front,” Carpentier said. A crescent moon is part way between a half moon and a new moon, or between a new moon and a half moon. [Moon Phases Explained (Infographic)]

